Pete Townshend hints he could release a new album with The Who after lockdown

The Who’s Pete Townshend says there could be a new album in the running for post-lockdown release.

Currently working in his home studio, the rock legend has already got the foundations ready for the next The Who album, which he plans to release after lockdown if financially viable.

In conversation with The Mirror, Townshend explains: “There’s pages and pages of draft lyrics. If the moment comes, I’ll go in and start.”

Last week, The Who cancelled their UK and Ireland 10 date tour that was originally postponed back in March 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions. Townshend and frontman Roger Daltrey offered the joint statement:

“We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows. Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them. However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow”

The Who's last record, titled Who, was released in 2019, and received high critical acclaim. Townshend said he and Daltrey “only just about got it done”.

“We’re very different – politically, socially, spiritually, in every respect. But we happen to be in this band together.”