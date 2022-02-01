Rock's Greatest Cover Versions: only in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine

In this month's shining edition of Classic Rock magazine we look at the art of the cover version, talking to bands and artists who have been covered and those who have done the covering. We’ve also taken deep dive on some cover versions that have become bona fide rock classics.

That’s not all, though. We also bid a fond farewell to Budgie’s Burke Shelley, a man who was no stranger to what a cover version by a high-profile band could do for you; chat to Beth Hart – including about her album of Led Zeppelin covers!; hang out with blues maestro Eric Gales; take a trip back in time to David Bowie’s 50th-birthday bash at Madison Square Garden in 1997; and much more.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

Cover Versions

Whether it’s because they like a song and think they can do a good version of it themselves, or because they can’t come up with a song of their own, many artists have found success from covering someone else’s – on occasions with an even better version than the original.

We talk to many coverers and coverees, and take a look at some of the best or most memorable cover versions, including Thin Lizzy, Joan Jett, The Clash, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash and many, many more.

Beth Hart

The heart-on-sleeve singer-songwriter on her new album of Led Zep covers, and how lockdown helped with mental health issues.

Eric Gales

With his substance-abuse years well behind him, and more acclaim and successes ahead, Eric Gales is shaping up to be the next superstar modern-blues man for the 21st century.

Don McLean

As his all-conquering single American Pie passes its half-century, Don McLean recalls a childhood dogged by illness, getting a foot in the folk scene, the struggle to get signed, and keeping the folk flame burning in the wake of 2020’s civil unrest.

David Bowie

For one night only in 1997, David Bowie and personally invited stars celebrated his 50th birthday with a show at Madison Square Garden. Here’s how the stardust was sprinkled.

Your FREE Digital Album

Under The Covers

We’ve joined with the fine folks at Mascot Records for this eclectic, exclusive compilation of cover versions featuring Beth Hart, Black Stone Cherry, Joe Bonamassa, Gov’t Mule, Toto, Robby Krieger, Yngwie Malmsteen and more.

Regulars

Reviews

New albums from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Scorpions, Eddie Vedder, Beth Hart, Magnum, Tears For Fears, Steve Vai, Dan Reed Network… Reissues from Hawkwind, Theatre Of Hate, Van Der Graaf Generator, Frankie Miller, Faster Pussycat, Gong, Mordred, Anthony Phillips, Bernard Butler… DVDs, films and books on Manic Street Preachers, Radiohead, Mark Lanegan, Jim McCarty… Live review of David Bowie streamed celebration concert.

Buyers Guide: Kevin Shirley

The in-demand, classic rock-loving South African is arguably the 21st century’s leading producer for the best music.

Soundtrack Of My Life: Steve Vai

The guitar hero on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

