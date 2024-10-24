The Prodigy, In Flames, Spiritbox and dozens more added to Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park 2025 lineups

Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park have added dozens of names to their 2025 lineups, including The Prodigy, In Flames and Spiritbox.

The German rock/metal weekenders, held at the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg and the Nürburgring in Nürburg from June 6 to 8, have also added Rise Against, Imminence, Nothing More, Stray From The Path, Boston Manor and an Electric Callboy DJ set, among many others. See the full list of names in the poster embedded below.

Weekend tickets to Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park are now available to buy.

The newly announced names join headliners Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot, as well as previously announced performers Sleep Token, Jinjer, Powerwolf, Lorna Shore and more. The weekends’ third and final headliner is still to be announced.

Slipknot were announced as the twin festivals’ first band in June. The dates are the first they’ve confirmed for 2025 and will follow a stacked 2024 for the nu metal nine-piece. They are currently celebrating 25 years of their self-titled debut album and will tour European arenas in December, with support from Scottish metalcore bruisers Bleed From Within.

Bring Me The Horizon surprise-released their latest album, Post Human: Nex Gen, earlier this year and have been touring extensively in 2024. Before the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park shows, the UK pop-metal force will tour Central and South America in November and December.

Last month, The Prodigy announced a string of UK dates to take place in December 2024. See dates and details below. The band headlined the Reading and Leeds festivals this summer.

This year, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park were headlined by Die Ärzte, Green Day and Måneskin. Avenged Sevenfold, Parkway Drive, Corey Taylor and Machine Head also had prominent places on the bill.

Dec 13: Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

Dec 14: The Warehouse Project, Manchester

Dec 15: The Warehouse Project, Manchester

Dec 17: Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Dec 19: O2 Academy Brixton, London

Dec 20: O2 Academy Brixton, London

Dec 21: O2 Academy Brixton, London