Metallica's Robert Trujillo reveals the secret behind his "beautiful hair"

Following the arrival of Metallica's eleventh studio album 72 Seasons earlier this month, the San Francisco band have been posed with all manner of interview questions, usually pertaining to what influenced the record and the process behind its creation.

One question yet to arise however, for obvious reasons, is the secret behind bassist Robert Trujillo's hair. Just how does he get it looking so good?

Unfortunately, Trujillo is not someone we can imagine partaking in a beauty hair tutorial on YouTube, so Germany's Rock Antenne (opens in new tab) tried to uncover the secret for themselves.

When questioned as to how he achieves such "beautiful hair", the bass player responds (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): "I don't know. I tell you, our family, we all have hair. And I guess that's a blessing, but it's also a curse. The drain of your shower and your sinks, they get clogged with long hair. So the bills from the plumber are pretty massive, and we've gotta deal with it.

"But I don't know," he continues. "It's in the genes, I guess. My dad was part Native American, so we have a lot of hair maybe, coming from that side of the family. I don't know. That's a good question. But my wife, she's got her hair down to her feet, almost. Yeah, Chloe's hair is pretty long, I must say."

When asked whether he uses any special conditioners, Trujillo jokes: "You know, a little bit of beer in there and some Jägermeister. Those are the key ingredients to fresh hair: beer and Jäger."

So there you have it... with just a bit of booze (plus a good set of genes), you too can be rocking thick locks like the Metallica bass-wielder!



In the mean time however, you can read all about 72 Seasons in the new issues of both Metal Hammer (opens in new tab) and Classic Rock (opens in new tab). While no beauty secrets are included, there's plenty more to learn.