Robb Flynn on why he loves King 810

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer we travelled to Flint, Michigan for a truly eye-opening experience with King 810. Here, Machine Head's Robb Flynn let's us know why he's in on the controversial metallers.

“I first heard them a while ago. They were in my top ten last year, with their Midwest Monsters EP. I started hearing about them from what people were saying about previous tours they did, because they were getting banned from clubs and their fans were causing chaos with violent pits. I love that. The punk rock side of me always wants to know what’s up with something like that. There was something similar about them to how we were in Machine Head’s early days. We were banned from a few clubs round here for fighting for generally being assholes, so they appealed to me right away!

“What they do is totally killer, man. They have these really killer lyrics and David has this really intense vocal delivery. It’s just really exciting stuff. I’m really looking forward to hearing the full album, for sure.”

