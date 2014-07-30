Trending

GALLERY: Machine Head, live in Nottingham

By Metal Hammer  

Machine Head at the Rescue Rooms

As part of Machine Head's bonkers intimate tour of the UK, last night the heavy metal titans came crashing into Nottingham's Rescue Rooms. Seeing a band of this size play to 450 screaming, sweaty fans was a sight to behold. Here's what it looked like...

Read the full review of Machine Head in Nottingham here.

And if you’re in the States, check out the mind-blowing tour they just announced.