Rob Zombie: Metal fans love it forever

A still from the video

An uncut and extended version of a classic Rob Zombie interview that first appeared in a 2004 documentary has been released online.

Zombie spoke to Sam Dunn for the documentary Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey – a conversation that Dunn describes as “the most quotable” interview he’s ever carried out.

The new clip, titled Rob Zombie Raw And Uncut, can be viewed below.

Explaining the devotion of metal fans, Zombie says: “Metal fans love it forever. No one goes, ‘Yeah I was really into Slayer one summer.’ I’ve never met that guy. I’ve only met the guy that’s got ‘Slayer’ carved across his chest.”

He also discusses the importance of image in the music industry and his obsession with all things aesthetic when it comes to his work.

Zombie’s upcoming album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser is issued on April 29 via UMe/T-Boy Records.

He tours North America with Korn later this year.

Rob Zombie and Korn Return Of The Dreads tour 2016

Jul 19: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 02: Austin 320 Amphitheater, TX

Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 10: Kansas City Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, MO

Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, NY

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse NY Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 28: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA