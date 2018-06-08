Rob Halford plans to collaborate with Ghost’s Tobias Forge

Rob Halford has revealed that he plans to collaborate with Ghost’s Tobias Forge.

Speaking to the Phoenix New Times, the Judas Priest singer said that he has discussed working with the Ghost frontman.

“I was in the dressing room with Tobias from Ghost, and we talked about collaborative opportunities. It’s fun for musicians to step into each other's world. It’s like different football teams — it’s the same game but a different play. I’m just very curious to see where my voice can fit in.”

Earlier this year Halford revealed that he has discussed working with former Emperor frontman Ihsahn in “a black metal project”, as well as Behemoth mastermind Nergal.

“[The Ihsahn collaboration] keeps being about to lift the launchpad, but it never quite gets anywhere,” Halford told Noisey. “I met Nergal from Behemoth recently, and I said, ‘You know I love your kind of music. I would love to kind of put my toe into the water and see what would happen.’”

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi recently said that he and Halford have spoken about joining forces. “We’ve talked about it for ages,” Iommi told Metal Hammer. “When the time’s right it would be nice to write a track or two, or whatever. I’d like to do that. It’s nice to work with people that you respect and like.”

Judas Priest have announced a co-headlining US tour with Deep Purple in support of their 18th album, Firepower.

The tour kicks off at Cincinnati’s Riverbed Music Centre on August 21 and finishes at the Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, on September 30.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Deep Purple and Judas Priest 2018 North American co-headline tour

Aug 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 25: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, MI

Aug 27: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Aug 29: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 30: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Sep 01: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 02: Bethel Woods Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 05: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Sep 06: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 08: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 11: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 12: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL

Sep 14: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 16: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 18: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Sep 20: Welch Treasure Island Casino, MN

Sep 21: Council Bluffs Harrah's Council Bluffs, IA

Sep 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 26: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 27: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 30: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA