Rival Sons stream Hollow Bones Pt.1

Rival Sons have made their track Hollow Bones Pt. 1 available to stream.

It’s taken from upcoming fifth album Hollow Bones, due for release on June 10 via Earache Records.

Guitarist Scott Holiday previously said the band wanted to challenge themselves on the follow-up to 2014’s Great Western Valkyrie.

Discussing the album artwork, which was created by Martin Wittfooth and can be viewed below, Holiday said: “I won’t try to overly interpret the album cover or explain in detail why I believe it works perfectly with the album. But I can safely say I think this just might be my favourite cover of ours yet.”

Rival Sons are currently supporting Black Sabbath on their The End tour.

RIVAL SONS HOLLOW BONES TRACKLIST