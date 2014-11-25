Rise Against, White Zombie + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we'll be picking our favourite tracks from those political punks Rise Against's debut album.

Plus there’s loads of music from White Zombie, Opeth, Ozzy Osbourne, The Bronx, Fugazi, Emigrate, Korn and Krokodil.

And we talk about the news that Matt Taylor, the brilliant physicist who landed a probe on a comet speeding through space, has caused offence to some people who couldn’t see past his shirt.

Which got us thinking… what’s your biggest fashion faux pas? Wilding pretty much wore only paisley for two years.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.