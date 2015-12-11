Ricky Warwick issues Damascus Street lyric promo

Ricky Warwick has released a lyric video for his track The Road To Damascus Street.

It’s the opening song from the Black Star Riders and former The Almighty frontman’s upcoming solo album When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues), which is released alongside a second album Hearts On Trees as a double package on February 26 via Nuclear Blast.

Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues) is a full electric album, while counterpart Hearts On Trees is an all-acoustic affair.

According to Warwick, the artwork for the double albums reflect the tone of each – When Patsy Cline Was Crazy… showcasing his electric rock’n’roll side, while Hearts On Trees veers more towards tender stripped-back songwriting, influenced by Americana and his Northern Irish roots.

Warwick says: “Belfast has always been the heart and soul of my creative centre. The longing for home is a constant for a touring musician and Sam’s lyrics inspired me to write the music. I am delighted to finally be releasing this song.

“The albums were written by myself and my good friend Sam Robinson. Both albums depict our experiences of growing up and coming from the Greater East Belfast area, not only experiences that have happened to us but historical references and stories that have been told to us by friends and family.

“In saying that, both albums translate those experiences on to a global scale that hopefully anyone geographically can relate to.”

He brought in a range of special guests for the recording sessions, including bandmate Damon Johnson, Joe Elliott, Ginger Wildheart, Andy Cairns, Billy Morrison and Stiff Little Fingers’ Jake Burns.

The package is available to pre-order on CD, digital, standard vinyl and limited-edition vinyl.

RICKY WARWICK When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues) TRACKLIST

The Road To Damascus Street Celebrating Sinking When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues) Toffee Town That’s Where The Story Ends Johnny Ringo’s Last Ride Gold Along The Cariboo The Son Of The Wind If Your Not Gonna Leave Me (I’ll Find Someone Who Will) Yesteryear Ghost Town Road (bonus) The Whiskey Song (bonus) Tank McCullough Saturdays – Alternative Version (bonus)

RICKY WARWICK Hearts On Trees TRACKLIST