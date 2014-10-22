RHCP plot studio return

Flea says the Red Hot Chili Peppers will begin recording their 11th album in the next few months.

The bass virtuoso says the band have written around 30 songs from which a batch will be selected for the follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You.

Flea tells Rolling Stone: “We’ve been writing and rehearsing, rolling up our sleeves, getting in the studio and doing it. We’re nearly finished writing. We’ll go in the studio sometime in the next couple of months.

“It’s super danceable, funky shit and some real introspective, pretty stuff. It feels good and it’s fun to play it.

“I would hope that in a year from now, we have a record out and we’re on a world tour.”

Flea adds that the writing experience has been easier than it was for I’m With You, as guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has settled in and is no longer the new guy.

He says: “We had a new guitar player and it was a real feeling-out process with each other. We didn’t want to play gigs with him until we’d made a new record. This time, it feels a lot better than the last one.”

Meanwhile, RHCP drummer Chad Smith releases a new album, The Process, on November 4. The project sees Smith partner with pianist Jon Batiste and bassist Bill Laswell on a record the drummer describes as “avant-tribal-funk.”

The track Drop Away has been made available to stream. It also features TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe.