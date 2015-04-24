REM documentary coming to DVD and Blu-ray

A documentary charting REM’s career via years of appearances on MTV is to be issued on DVD and Blu-ray.

REM By MTV was originally released as part of last year’s REMTV six-DVD set, but will be given a standalone release on June 1.

It’s directed by Alexander Young and will also be shown in 300 US cinemas on May 19 as part of Fathom Events’ Classic Music Series.

REM’s manager Bertis Downs says: “Alexander Young’s documentary is a fine way to tell the story of REM through its various twists and turns, as captured in real time by MTV’s cameras. It has some great funny bits too.”

The band split in 2011 and last year bassist Mike Mills ruled out any chance of a reunion.