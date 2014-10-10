REM detail DVD collection

REM will release a six-DVD set charting their relationship with MTV.

Titled REMTV, the package launches on November 24 and features a new documentary about the band, live performances, interview footage and award show clips.

REM’s manager Bertis Downs says: “It occurred to us that there’s all this footage of some of the band’s absolute career highlights sitting in some MTV vaults in London and New York. Thanks to a lot of effort and digging and arranging, this is our chance to share that music with various generations of REM fans in a pretty unique release.”

He adds: “Alexander Young’s documentary is a fine way to tell the story of REM through its various twists and turns, as captured in real time by MTV’s cameras. It has some great funny bits too.”

The band split in 2011 when they parted ways with frontman Michael Stipe and earlier this year, bassist Mike Mills ruled out any chance of a reunion.

He said: “Everybody’s busy and really having a great time. It’s a nice relief in a way. As much fun as it was, it’s nice to not have to be on the hamster wheel anymore.”

REMTV tracklist

Disc 1

Unplugged 1991

Outtakes 1991

Unplugged 2001

Outtakes 2001

Disc 2

VH1 Storytellers

Storytellers Outtakes

The Cutting Edge

Livewire

MTV 10th Anniversary Special

Video Music Awards 1993

Video Music Awards 1995

European Music Awards 1998

European Music Awards 2001

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2007

The Colbert Report 2008

Disc 3

REM In Dallas

REM Uplink At Bowery Balroom

Live In Cologne

Live In Cologne Outtakes

Disc 4

REM At The Tabernacle, London

MTV Sonic Milan

Rock AM Ring

Rock AM Outtakes

Disc 5

Live At Rolling Stone, Milan

Live At Oxegen Festival

REM Live In Athens, Greece

Disc 6

REM By MTV

Deleted Scenes