REM detail DVD collection

REM will release a six-DVD set charting their relationship with MTV.
Titled REMTV, the package launches on November 24 and features a new documentary about the band, live performances, interview footage and award show clips.
REM’s manager Bertis Downs says: “It occurred to us that there’s all this footage of some of the band’s absolute career highlights sitting in some MTV vaults in London and New York. Thanks to a lot of effort and digging and arranging, this is our chance to share that music with various generations of REM fans in a pretty unique release.”
He adds: “Alexander Young’s documentary is a fine way to tell the story of REM through its various twists and turns, as captured in real time by MTV’s cameras. It has some great funny bits too.”
The band split in 2011 when they parted ways with frontman Michael Stipe and earlier this year, bassist Mike Mills ruled out any chance of a reunion.
He said: “Everybody’s busy and really having a great time. It’s a nice relief in a way. As much fun as it was, it’s nice to not have to be on the hamster wheel anymore.”
REMTV tracklist
Disc 1
Unplugged 1991
Outtakes 1991
Unplugged 2001
Outtakes 2001
Disc 2
VH1 Storytellers
Storytellers Outtakes
The Cutting Edge
Livewire
MTV 10th Anniversary Special
Video Music Awards 1993
Video Music Awards 1995
European Music Awards 1998
European Music Awards 2001
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2007
The Colbert Report 2008
Disc 3
REM In Dallas
REM Uplink At Bowery Balroom
Live In Cologne
Live In Cologne Outtakes
Disc 4
REM At The Tabernacle, London
MTV Sonic Milan
Rock AM Ring
Rock AM Outtakes
Disc 5
Live At Rolling Stone, Milan
Live At Oxegen Festival
REM Live In Athens, Greece
Disc 6
REM By MTV
Deleted Scenes