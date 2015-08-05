Red Dirt Skinners hit the road

Guitar and sax duo The Dirt Skinners launch a run of UK shows this week, as they continue writing material for their fourth studio album.

Married couple Sarah and Rob Skinner have differing musical tastes – but that’s what gives their music an additional edge.

Sarah tells the Inverness Courier: “Rob likes to listen to some quite heavy, proggy music, and I am more blues and jazz. But we both love Americana music such as Stoney LaRue or Dave Rawlings.”

She adds: “We respect and enjoy each other’s tastes. When it comes to writing songs or choosing covers to play, we’re very much in agreement.”

The multiple award-winning outfit released Sinking The Mary Rose in 2013 and followed it with Live In Aberdeen last year.

Aug 06: Aviemore Old Bridge Inn Aug 07: Aberdeen Blue Lamp Oct 14: Shobrooke Function Room Oct 15: Milton Abbot Village Hall Oct 16: Dunkeswell Village Hall Oct 17: Gittesham Village Hall Oct 22: Wellington Beambridge Inn Oct 25: Broad Haven Intimate Gigs Oct 30: Barton Under Needwood Folk & Blues Festival Dec 05: Goole Shire Hall