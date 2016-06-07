Ray Davies plays down Kinks reunion hopes

Ray Davies has played down hopes that the Kinks could reunite.

Despite the often fraught relationship between Davies and brother Dave, hopes that the pair could get back together again were raised in December when Ray joined Dave onstage at London’s Islington Assembly Hall.

But Ray tells the Evening Standard: “I’m still trying to live that down. I joined him on stage briefly but it would be overly romantic to think it was because of the show or to start talking about a reunion.”

In addition, London west end show Sunny Afternoon – which is based on the Kinks’ career – has been extended and will now run until October 29 at the city’s Harold Pinter Theatre.

Davies says: “You don’t have to be a Kinks fan to enjoy it, it is a universal story. I’m really proud and pleased for all the cast. I still go down when the cast changes or there is an understudy to see them perform.”

Last year, Davies curated the tracklist for compilation album Sunny Afternoon to tie in with the musical. Sunny Afternoon has won four Olivier Awards since it debuted in 2014, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement In Music.

