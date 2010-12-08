Ray Davies: See My Friends

What happens when an archetypally English songsmith revisits his back catalogue in partnership with Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Corgan and others?

Good things, mostly. That said, there are slightly too many anodyne roots-rock strummers here, including Paloma Faith’s ho-hum stroll- through of Lola and Amy McDonald’s bluesy-busker take on Dead End Street. Those annoyingly upbeat folk-lite poshos Mumford & Sons also lack the world-weary depths to tease out the sublime sadness from the much-covered Kinks classic Days.

Thankfully, the old guard do a better of job of making Davies raise his game, especially Springsteen’s roaring duet on Better Things, Metallica’s growly garage-rock gallop through You Really Got Me, and a pleasingly punchy ‘Til The End of the Day featuring the late, great Alex Chilton.

The only real stinker is the Bon Jovi collaboration Celluloid Heroes, which loses too much in translation when the wistful lyrics pass from wry Englishman to windy New Jersey poodle-rocker – but you kind of guessed that might happen.