Raven cover classics on Party Killers

Thrash icons Raven have offered an exclusive covers set as part of their campaign to crowdfund their next album.

Party Killers includes their take on tracks by Deep Purple, Thin Lizzy, Queen, Nazareth and others and is being offered as an exclusive incentive to fans who contribute to the band’s fundraising campaign for next album ExterminNation.

The band are looking to secure $15,000 for the project, with Kickstarter rewards including t-shirts, patches, a seven-inch vinyl single and now the full covers CD, Party Killers.

Vocalist and bassist John Gallagher says: “We were writing for the new album at a cool studio in Richmond, Virginia, and in the middle of jamming asked the engineer there if we could record a few cover tunes just for the hell of it.

“The sounds were so good, we decided to do something we’d been threatening for many years – a collection of cover tunes guaranteed to deafen your neighbours.

“It’s basically a peek into the little red 45rpm singles box we used to have at home. Songs and bands that were very influential to us as kids, but given the Raven overhaul. I think it gives a nice insight to our roots and will be an excellent companion to the new album.”

Raven are working with producer Kevin Gutierrez on ExterminNation, which is expected in early 2015 via Steamhammer. The are currently on tour across the US with guests Night Demon.

Party Killers tracklist