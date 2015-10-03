RATM Tim: We are still a band

Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford says the pioneering rap metal group may play live again at some point in the future.

The band last performed at the LA Rising festival in 2011, following which guitarist Tom Morello said the group’s future was ‘unknown’, while drummer Brad Wilk revealed last year that he believed they had played their final show.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Commerford insists RATM still exists and that they could play live again, including a performance if the group were to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame when they become eligible in 2017.

He says: “Anything’s possible. We are still a band, and we still might play again. We don’t have anything scheduled right now, but you never know what the future will bring.”

The bassist reveals mixed emotions about the Rock Hall experience.

Commerford says: “It would be funny to me if we got in there. I don’t know that I would go because I look at that as, if you take part in that, you’re admitting that you’re no longer relevant. You’re saying, ‘OK, I’m done. Look, I made it.’

“If Rage gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it’ll be interesting to see who shows up. I think it’s pretty obvious. I think there’s somebody who’s going to show up and somebody who’s not going to show up and maybe somebody who’s going to show up with an enema filled with food coloring and shit all over the red carpet.”

The bassist also shared news that he plans to work with RATM vocalist Zack de la Rocha.

He says: “Well, here’s something cool: We just played our first show with Wakrat and Zack and Tom were ther e . Zack is my biggest fan and supporter right now. What I’m doing musically is his shit and what he’s an expert on. He and I talked for two hours after the show. He loves what I’m doing. I asked him to play a guitar solo for this track I’m working on and he was like, ‘Oh, I’m in.’”

Earlier this year, Commerford was joined by Morello for a guest spot on SteroidsOrHeroin, the debut release from his band Future User.

The bassist made headlines recently when he issued a public apology for inspiring Limp Bizkit in the aftermath of RATM’s groundbreaking 1992 self-titled debut album.

RATM will release Live At Finsbury Park on October 16.

The package presents the group’s free 2010 London show following a fan-launched campaign to place their track Killing In The Name at the Christmas number 1 spot in 2009.