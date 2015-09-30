RATM Tim: I'm sorry about Limp Bizkit

Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford has apologised for inspiring Limp Bizkit.

Fred Durst has often hailed RATM for kicking off the rap-metal movement, and Bizkit regularly cover Rage hit Killing In The Name.

But Commerford is uncomfortable with any link between the bands – he tells Rolling Stone: “I do apologise for Limp Bizkit. I really do. I feel really bad that we inspired such bullshit.”

The bassist launched a stage invasion during the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards while Limp Bizkit were accepting the Best Rock Video awards for Break Stuff. He climbed the backdrop in protest at RATM losing out with Sleep Now In The Fire.

Commerford says: “I wish I would‘ve swung on that thing and just destroyed it. If I could do it all over again, I would have ripped that thing to the ground and shredded it.“

Last year, Rage drummer Brad Wilk said the band had played their last show. They release their Live At Finsbury Park DVD next month.