Randy Rhoads tribute attracts host of stars

A tribute to iconic guitarist Randy Rhoads is to feature an array of stars from the world of rock.

Tish Tone Records have announced they will release Randy Rhoads Remembered Volume 1 on January 23 to coincide with the next in a series of remembrance shows in honour of the late guitarist who made his name as part of Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band.

The idea for the CD came about after former Ozzy and Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy put on the first Randy Rhoads Remembered (RRR) show in January of this year to commemorate the contribution of his hero to rock music. The shows attracted a string of stars and, with the blessing of the Rhoads family, the idea for a CD came about.

Tichy says: “RRR Volume 1 is a great representation of the spirit of the RRR shows. The first show was so successful that five more were held in June 2014 on the East Coast with another amazing cast of players.

“RRR Vol 1 is also a true representation of the spirit of the musicians who gave their time. There are no rules when recording these songs other than, ‘Make it sound great.’

“The songs are recorded as organically as possible. The drum sounds are real. There are no click tracks. There is no copy and pasting. It’s just real players playing their instruments.

“Guitars are plugged into amps and cranked up with a microphone in front of them. Singers are not auto-tuned. In the spirit of how Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman were recorded, Randy Rhoads Remembered Volume 1 was approached the same way.”

A total of 22 musicians have contributed to the collection, including former Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, current Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson and LA Guns man Tracii Guns.

Rhoads died at the age of 25 when a plane crashed during an Ozzy Osbourne tour in Florida in 1982.

To pre-order, visit californiamusicfest.com