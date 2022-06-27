Rammstein's Coventry gig was so loud it could apparently be heard over 10 miles away

Rammstein aren't known for doing things halfway; if it's the industrial German metallers you want, it's giant penis canons, explosive pyro and ear drum-shatteringly loud performances you'll get. The latter however, caused quite the ruckus at their Coventry show this weekend, when locals could hear the show themselves, despite not being in attendance, or actually, anywhere near the venue.

According to the Coventry Telegraph, Rammstein's show on June 26 at the CBS Arena was so loud, that it could be heard more than ten miles away.

Apparently, householders expressed their confusion to social media, reporting hearing 'loud thumping' across Nuneaton and even as far away as Burton Hastings – which is eleven miles away.

Numerous people were baffled by the mysterious noises, but their worries were soon answered when they were alerted to the news of a rock band performing some distance away.

Posts on Facebook discussed hearing 'loud thumping' and a 'loud beat' through their closed windows, while others said they stood in their gardens to try detect where the sound could be coming from.

In addition, a loud boom was heard around 10.20pm as fireworks lit up the night sky to end the concert.

Rammstein are currently in the midst of their European stadium tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020, before it was postponed repeatedly due to the pandemic.