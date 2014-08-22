Rammstein, Twisted Sister + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

In a very special episode of the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're playing songs chosen by you. We asked you to choose what music you'd take the stage to and this is what you've come up with...

Tonight you can expect a helluva lot of tunes from the likes of Rammstein, Kid Rock, Soundgarden, Twisted Sister, Meshuggah, Motörhead and Mötley Crüe.

We’ll also be talking about Amy Winehouse… well, more about the fact that a statue is due to be erected her honour in Camden to mirror the Hendrix statue in Seattle, Phil Lynott’s in Dublin and… err… Michael Jackson’s outside Fulham’s ground.

So we want to know, who deserves a monument and where should it be placed? And don’t worry, we’re already working on a 100ft Metal Hammer statue to be placed at Donington.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.