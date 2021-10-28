Rammstein premiere new music exclusively to International Space Station commander

Rammstein have shared a new song from their forthcoming eighth studio album… but only with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

Back in March, the band’s keyboard player Flake Lorenz confirmed that the German industrial metal superstars recorded a new album during lockdown - not the biggest reveal, admittedly, as the band had previously posted photographs and videos from La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France where they recorded 2019’s Untitled album - and drummer Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider has now admitted to sharing one song from the album with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who has been working aboard the International Space Station for the past six months.



“Space is calling!” Schneider posted on Instagram. “I had the honor to speak with ISS astronaut @thom_astro on behalf of @rammsteinofficial. He is the current commander of the @iss and living in space since half a year. It felt like a child’s dream coming true for me – talking to a person living in the sky, sharing a glimpse of his view, realizing again how small we all are compared to the depth of the universe…



“He was the first to listen to one of our new songs from the upcoming album. It premiered in the sky, which is an honor for us. Thank you @nasa @europeanspaceagency and Thomas for this unique experience.”

While no-one would begrudge Mr Pesquet this rather cool and unique honour, we hope this first airing of new material from Rammstein album eight might be the opening salvo in the enigmatic Germans unveiling some new tunes to us earthbound mortals too.

In other Rammstein-related news, frontman Till Lindemann revealed the opening dates of his 2022 Ich Hasse Kinder (‘I Hate Kids’) solo tour earlier this week.



The Ich Hasse Kinde tour will visit:



Jan 18: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Jan 20: Bratislava EXPO-Aréna, Slovenia

Jan 22: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Jan 23: Tallinn Tondiraba Ice Hall, Estonia

Jan 26: Novossibirsk Mvk "Novosibirsk Ekspotsentr", Russia

Jan 28: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia