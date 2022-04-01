Have Rammstein just invested in a Berlin beauty clinic?

Few things surprise us about Rammstein, but we’re not sure what to make of the news that they’re apparently moving into the beauty industry.

According to leaked social media posts which appeared at 10am UK time on April 1 before being rapidly deleted, the band have invested in a new Berlin beauty clinic offering lashlifting, microblading, Botox and “more invasive surgery”.

The posts announced that Rammstein had invested in a “cutting-edge company” named The Zick Zack Beauty Clinic

The deleted post read: “We are happy to reveal a well-kept secret today and announce our early-stage investment in a cutting-edge company: The Zick Zack Beauty Clinic In Berlin!

“Rammstein are super-excited this project is finally going live. ‘Prettier, bigger, harder’ – become the best version of yourself! Appointments will be available soon!”

A source close to the band reveals that the band had been looking for “business opportunities” during the pandemic. The source continued: “The world-famous German band, Rammstein, has invested in a newly-founded beauty clinic in Berlin’s central Mitte district. The brand-new clinic is renowned for treatments like microblading, lashlifting, removers, botox and fillers. Bigger and more invasive surgery is not an issue at the hands of Prof. Dr. Klarerschnitt and his team – fresh from their experience in Tegernsee (Bavaria) – in their state-of-the-art operating theatre.”

Is it an April Fool’s gag or is it an elaborate stunt to promote new album Zeit (which, we notice, features a track titled Zick Zack)? Of course, we wouldn’t put it past Rammstein to have genuinely moved into the microblading-and-invasive surgery business.

Rammstein’s new album, Zeit, is released on April 29. Their world tour begins on May 15 in Prague, presumably with an army of beauty technicians in tow.

(Image credit: Universal)

Rammstein – Zeit tracklist

1. Armee Der Tristen

2. Zeit

3. Schwarz

4. Giftig

5. Zick Zack

6. Ok

7. Meine Tränen

8. Angst

9. Dicke Titten

10. Lügen

11. Adieu