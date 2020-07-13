Ramblin’ Man Fair goes online for the first time

With this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair cancelled, organisers Spirit Of Rock have decided to keep fans entertained with a special weekend of online music.

Ramblin’ Man TV will get under way this coming Friday (July 17) and run through Saturday and Sunday and feature previously unseen performances, interviews and exclusive content involving artists who have previously played at the UK festival.

Beth Hart, Black Star Riders, Kris Barras, Bernie Marsden, Clutch, Supersonic Blues Machine, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Inglorious, Phil Campbell, Blues Pills, Last In Line, Tax The Heat and Massive Wagons have been confirmed, with further artists set to be revealed later this week.

Spirit Of Rock’s Chris Ingham says: “Ramblin’ Man Fair is excited to be able to deliver a wide package of music programming over the weekend of what would have been our sixth outing.

“While we all remain in various states of lockdown, we can still enjoy the music performances of some key Ramblin’ Man artists. We have looked to represent the breadth of the Ramblin’ Man Fair artist community, both past and present and we hope that with this combination of live footage, interviews, playlists and showcases we have a format that pleases most people.

“We would like to highlight the contributions made by our rising bands as we are aware of the stage’s popularity among the Ramblin’ Man faithful. Do take time to check these bands out – they are the future of this music scene that we love and as ever, they each bear the RMF stamp of quality so please take time to discover some new sounds by the best that the UK has to offer.”

Ramblin’ Man TV will be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube channel.

Late last month, the first wave of artists for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021 were announced. The festival will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 16-18.

Fans who purchased a ticket for Ramblin’ Man 2020 have the option of rolling their ticket over to next year, while tickets can also be purchased through the festival’s website.