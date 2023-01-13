Rage Against The Machine legend Tom Morello is on new Måneskin single Gossip - and you can hear it right now

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Gossip comes ahead of new Måneskin album Rush, out later this month

Maneskin and Tom Morello
(Image credit: Getty)

Måneskin have unveiled a brand new single featuring guitar contributions from none other than Rage Against The Machine legend, Tom Morello. The track, titled Gossip, is a bouncy, catchy indie-rock banger, with Morello's unmistakable tones heard peeling  across the the top. 

The new single comes just a week ahead of the release of Måneskin's much anticipated new studio album, Rush!, which lands on January 20. As it happens, the Italian four-piece, who famously won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, are elated at the chance to work with a living guitar god.

“Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking," says frontman Damiano David. "We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!” “Tom is one of the greatest musicians that I've always listened to and learned from," adds guitarist Thomas Raggi. "Playing with him is a dream come true. It’s an enormous gift and a personal highlight of this incredible year”

Basssit Victoria De Angelis expands on the song itself, explaining: "The song originated from a riff which Thomas had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing. Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness.”

Listen to Gossip below.

Måneskin Rush! tracklisting

1. Own My Mind

2. Gossip Feat. Tom Morello

3. Timezone

4. Bla Bla Bla

5. Baby Said

6. Gasoline

7. Feel

8. Don’t Wanna Sleep

9. Kool Kids

10. If Not For You

11. Read Your Diary

12. Mark Chapman

13. La Fine

14. Il Dono Della Vita

15. Mammamia

16. Supermodel

17. The Loneliest

Merlin Alderslade
