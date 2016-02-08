Radiohead lyrics to be auctioned for charity

Lyrics to Radiohead’s track Airbag handwritten by frontman Thom Yorke are being auctioned to raise money for charity.

The vocalist penned the lyrics to the track on the inside cover of his copy of William Blake’s Songs Of Innocence And Experience, which he donated to his local Oxfam shop in Oxford.

The book is being auctioned by Dreweatts & Bloomsbury Auctions on March 18 at their London base, with proceeds going to help Oxfam’s work to tackle poverty around the world.

A spokeswoman for Dreweatts says: “Throughout the book, Yorke underlines words and annotated the margins, especially to Nurse’s Song, A Cradle Song and The Divine Image, with corrections and revisions.

“The book with lyrics is being sold on behalf of Oxfam and is estimated at £800 to £1200.”

Airbag featured on Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer.