Quireboys headline 2016 HRH AOR On The Road tour

The Quireboys have been announced as headliners of the inaugural HRH AOR On The Road tour, which will take place in March next year.

The dates have been scheduled around their headline slot at the TeamRock-sponsored HRH AOR festival, Hafan Y Mor, North Wales on March 10 and will feature sets by Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, The Texas Flood, SKAM and Thirteen Stars. They’ll also head out for further shows around the UK and Ireland.

Frontman Spike says: “It will be more than 18 months since we played so many full electric shows across the UK and it’s time we treated the fans to a big old party.

“We’ll be rolling out an all-new set featuring our favourite songs from the last four records, all the classics and some tunes that have never been played live. Let’s see how that works out.”

HRH’s Jonni Davis adds: “We’ve been planning quite a few of these high value packages under the HRH banner to tour various countries for some time. This will be the first of many which have been requested by the HRH family and are now out there for everyone to enjoy. Getting Spike and the lads to headline the first one just made it even more special.”

Tickets are on sale via Ticketweb.

The Quireboys released their latest studio album St Cecilia And The Gypsy Soul in March this year.

The Quireboys HRH AOR On The Road tour dates

Mar 16: Manchester The Ritz, UK (with Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, SKAM)

Mar 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK (with Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, Thirteen Stars)

Mar 18: Bristol O2 Academy, UK (with Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, The Texas Flood)

Mar 19: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK (with Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, The Texas Flood)

Mar 20: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK (with Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, The Texas Flood)

Mar 24: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK (with Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, SKAM)

Mar 25: London O2 Academy, UK (with Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, The Texas Flood)

Mar 26: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK (with Faster Pussycat, Bonafide, The Texas Flood)

The Quireboys UK and Ireland tour dates

Mar 04: Buckley The Tivoli, UK

Mar 05: Grimsby Yardbirds, UK

Mar 10: Hafan Y Mor HRH AOR, UK

Mar 11: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Mar 12: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Apr 01: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Apr 02: Wakefield Warehouse 23, UK