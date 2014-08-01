Quiet Riot's Jizzy is the 'real deal'

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali has called vocalist Jizzy Pearl “the real deal” after the singer took over frontman duties following the departure of Scott Vokoun.

The band have had several vocalists since the death of Kevin DuBrow in 2007, the last being Vokoun who left he band in 2013, but speaking about Pearl, Banali tells MLive.com: “The real story begins when we asked Jizzy to come on board. We went with a pro – Jizzy is the real deal.

“I am very conscious of Kevin DuBrow’s legacy and the legacy of Quiet Riot. You can never replace a singer like the late, great Kevin DuBrow who was the total rock and roll package. He was also my best and closest friend, so that plays into it as well. To me, it has to sound like Quiet Riot – it has to have that sound and energy.

“Jizzy is doing a fantastic job of keeping the spirit, music and sound of Kevin’s vocals alive while bringing his own sound to the band, which blends really well.”

Speaking about Quiet Riot’s latest album, 10, which contains six tracks featuring Pearl and four with DuBrow, who died of an accidental drugs overdose in 2007, Banali says: The six new songs were co-written by me and Paul Sabu. I wanted songs that brought some of the spirit of Quiet Riot to the here and now. Paul and I gave the demos to the band to learn and add their own DNA to them.

“Jizzy has done a phenomenal job singing these songs and bringing the spirit of Kevin’s vocal style while not losing his own vocal identity. Guitarist Alex Grossi did a fantastic job, as did Chuck Wright who played bass on two of the tracks. I also invited my dear friend and historic Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo to play on two of the tracks and Tony Franklin to play bass on two of the songs. He was the bass player on Rehab, which was our last record with Kevin.”

Quiet Riot are on the road across the US and latest album 10 is out now.