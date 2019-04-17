Queen’s Roger Taylor shares alternative version of solo single Gangsters Are Running This World

Earlier this month, Queen’s Roger Taylor released a lyric video for his solo single Gangsters Are Running This World.

The poignant track seemed to be a nod to the current political climate, and featured the lyrics: "There's blood in the streets / Panic in the air / The markets are trading up / In madness and fear."

Taylor has now released a lyric video for an alternative take on the song, tagged the “purple version” – and it has a much rockier edge than the original.

Check both versions out below.

On April 29, a new film titled The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story will be broadcast on ABC.

It’s reported that the documentary will explore the vocalist’s career from his early days, through his time as a competitor on American Idol, through to joining forces with Taylor and Brian May in Queen.

Last month it was revealed that Queen are considering working on a sequel to the award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody movie.