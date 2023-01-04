Queen's Brian May says Eurovision hero Sam Ryder is set for "almost unendurable fame"

By Paul Brannigan
Brian May salutes his pal Sam Ryder for "totally smashing" his televised New Year's Eve gig in London

Queen guitarist Brian May predicts that his friend Sam Ryder is set for "almost unendurable fame."

May took to Instagram to salute the UK's 2022 Eurovision star for his acclaimed performance on the BBC's New Year's Eve celebration concert in London which includes cameos from The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, former Spice Girl Mel C, and Norwegian pop star Sigrid.

Posting a video of Ryder taking applause from the crowd, May wrote: "Our buddy Sam Ryder totally smashing it on the (our old!) New Year spot. That was a tour de force, Sam. And you trading guitar licks as well as vocal licks with virtuoso pal Justin Hawkins blew me away. And your album is GREAT ! Welcome to almost unendurable fame !!! Happy New Year, folks. Bri".

Earlier this year, Ryder spoke to NME about taking inspiration from Brian May's iconic 2002 performance on the roof of Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Golden Jubilee Celebrations when performing God Save The Queen at Silverstone race track ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix in July. 

"The National Anthem is an absolute banger," Ryder said, "so I took a lot of heavy inspiration from the legendary Brian May and his Palace-top shred guitar version of the anthem. We did something similar to that and sang our heads off on the grid. That was an amazing experience."

Ryder and May also joined forces, alongside Queen's Roger Taylor, and the Foo Fighters, to sing Somebody To Love at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium, on September 3. 

Watch fan-filmed footage, shot by YouTuber Stijn de Leeuw, of that performance below:

