Queen launch final Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

Queen have released a final trailer for their Bohemian Rhapsody movie, which officially opened in UK cinemas yesterday.

The new trailer follows video promos released in September and earlier this month, and focusses more on Remi Malek's role as Freddie Mercury than the previous two.

Queen are also the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock. The latest edition is available now and looks back at the band’s first 15 years, from just another band of hopefuls, to global superstars, through worrying slump to ruling Live Aid.

The new issue also features an interview with Brian May, who reveals on-set stories, behind-the-scenes goings-on and more.

Last week, Queen opened a pop-up store in London, while Brian May published a book of 3D photographs of the moon.

The book was officially launched by May at London's Science Museum, where space food and space cocktails were served after a live link-up with Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke.