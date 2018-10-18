The show goes on at the Queen pop-up store

in 1843, one of the residents of lower Carnaby Street in not-so-swinging London was William Law, a "hair cutter and peruke maker". In other words? A man who made wigs.

Today, in the basement of 3 Carnaby Street, William would feel right at home. There's a male grooming expert. On the other side of the room is a tattooist. Fancy getting inked? You can choose from a series of Queen-related designs, and the needlework itself is carried out by Roger Taylor's favourite tattooist, Manuela Gray.

The reason for all this fuss is the opening of a pop-up store launched to celebrate Queen's new Bohemian Rhapsody movie. Until January 6, Queen fans will be able to enjoy a variety of Queen and Freddie-related paraphernalia, and spend their hard-earned cash on a wallet-rinsing range of branded merchandise.

Taylor's drumkit is here. Freddie himself is singing in the corner, on loan from Madame Tussauds. Two of Brian's Red Special guitars are hanging on the wall. Freddie's iconic costumes are here in replica.

There's a fridge full of Queen-endorsed Rhapsody Ale, available at £5 a pop. There's champagne. There's vodka. The well-heeled Queen buff might want to spring for a limited edition £500 Bamford Mayfair watch. And in-between, there's something for everyone. Especially if you like t-shirts.

Classic Rock secured an invite to a special pre-opening launch, where strange, multicoloured croissants were served. And we took some pictures.

The Queen Bohemian Rhapsody Pop-up Store is open now.