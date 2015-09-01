Queen issue vinyl collection clips

Queen have issued four video clips showcasing their upcoming vinyl box set.

The Studio Collection is out on September 25 and features all 15 of the band’s studio albums with each disc pressed on coloured 180g vinyl. They’ll also be released individually on black vinyl.

The anthology, which also includes a 108-page hardback book, was mastered by engineer Bob Ludwig in the US and then sent to London’s Abbey Road Studios to be completed.

Pre-orders are available, with the band releasing weekly info on all the records at uDiscovermusic.

The Queen Studio Collection

Queen Queen II Sheer Heart Attack A Night At The Opera A Day At The Races News Of The World Jazz The Game Flash Gordon Hot Space The Works A Kind Of Magic The Miracle Innuendo Made In Heaven