Queen's Rhapsody top song for sick

Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody has topped a poll of songs with the power to heal.

The 1975 hit was named most likely to make people feel better when they were sick or unhappy in a vote by 1000 people commissioned by the BBC.

ABBA’s Dancing Queen came second and classical music in general came joint third with Pharrel Williams’ Happy. The Beatles, Bob Marley, Elvis and Frank Sinatra also appeared in the top 10.

More than 66% of people said music helped them through periods of illness or stress. More men than women voted for Bohemian Rhapsody, while more women than men voted for ABBA.

The BBC say: “Music can’t cure an illness or alter a disability – but it can help people cope with the difficulties they face. When you participate in music it can bring physical benefits, but it can also affect the way you think and feel.

“Everyone has the ability to respond to music and sound which can alter our way of moving, our mood and our perceptions.”

Taken from Queen album A Night At The Opera, the single was the most expensive ever made at the time and has become the third best-selling in UK chart history. In 2012 it was voted the most-loved number one song of all time.

Guitarist Brian May recently told how Freddie Mercury had approved the song’s appearance in comedy movie Wayne’s World just before his death.

Top 10 songs with healing power