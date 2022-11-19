Queen + Adam Lambert plotting 2023 tour

Brian May says Queen hope to tour with Adam Lambert "one more time" in 2023.

The guitarist was discussing the launch of a new The Miracle box set reissue of the 1989 album.

May tells Variety: "There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again. We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy.

"But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point. I’m hoping that happens, but it’s a strong possibility."

While a tour looks likely, the possibility of Queen + Adam Lambert making any new music together seems more remote.

May adds: "The new music thing? I’ve got to tell you it hasn’t happened yet, but we do bring the subject up. Generally, when we are together, the live show is all-consuming. There isn’t really time to discuss any studio action.

"We feel as if the live stuff is what the public wants. And when we’re not on tour, Adam has his own career — he just gave me some stuff that he’s working on for his next album, and it’s remarkable. So, I suppose that the opportunity to make an album together doesn’t come up, but I’m not saying that it couldn’t happen."

The Miracle box set includes recordings of studio banter between May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and late frontman Freddie Mercury. May says: "Listening with headphones to our dialogues on The Miracle, it feels as if I am in the middle of our sessions – finding joy, finding frustration. That was the intention, to invite people into our studio environment at that point in time."