Queen: the collector's edition of The Miracle is filled with treasures yet profoundly sad

A multi-disc box set of The Miracle, Queen's final album with Freddie Mercury, featuring six previously unreleased tracks

By Paul Elliott
( Classic Rock )
published
Queen: The Miracle cover art
(Image: © UMC)

Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The big reveal came in June 2022, when Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor teased the release of a song recorded more than 30 years ago and never before heard outside of the band’s inner circle. Face It Alone was demoed during sessions for The Miracle, the penultimate Queen album released in singer Freddie Mercury’s lifetime. That song is one of many treasures in this new box set. 

Released in 1989, The Miracle has a poignant back story. As May would recall: “We were dealing with Freddie’s deteriorating health and pulling together to support him.” In these circumstances, Mercury delivered extraordinary performances, most powerfully in I Want It All and Was It All Worth It, the latter, for all its dry wit, now reading like a bittersweet farewell. 

The album is not one of Queen’s best, but May puts the title track among their greatest songs. In the box set the guitarist’s beautiful ballad Too Much Love Will Kill You is added to the album as originally planned. And while there is much more across these eight discs of vinyl, CD and DVD/Blu-ray, it’s those previously unheard tracks that really sell this package. 

Dog With A Bone is a heavy number with Freddie and Roger singing together, I Guess We’re Really Falling Out a piano ballad that turns into a rock jam, and on both tracks the band members are heard talking through their ideas. But the most significant track, by far, is Face It Alone, Mercury’s voice full of emotion, the title, in retrospect, so profoundly sad.

Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott

Freelance writer for Classic Rock since 2005, Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss, and currently works as content editor for Total Guitar. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”