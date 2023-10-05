Queen + Adam Lambert have completed the first night of their Rhapsody Across America tour with a show at the 14,000-capacity CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

The band completed a five-act set that included a raft of hit singles as well as solos from Roger Taylor and Brian May, and a debut performance of Is This the World We Created...? from frontman Lambert. The band have released a number of official photos from the show (below).

The band play a second show at the CFG Bank Arena this evening (October 5), before heading to Detroit for a booking at Little Caesars Arena. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Bojan Hohnjec)

(Image credit: Bojan Hohnjec)

(Image credit: Bojan Hohnjec)

(Image credit: Bojan Hohnjec)

(Image credit: Sarah Rugg)

Queen + Adam Lambert: CFG Bank Arena setlist

Act 1

Machines (Or 'Back to Humans') / Radio Ga Ga

Hammer to Fall

Stone Cold Crazy

Another One Bites the Dust

Act 2

I'm in Love With My Car

Bicycle Race

Fat Bottomed Girls

I Want It All

Act 3

A Kind of Magic

Killer Queen

Don't Stop Me Now

Somebody to Love

Act 4 (B-stage)

Love of My Life

'39

Under Pressure

Tie Your Mother Down

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Act 5

I Want to Break Free

You Take My Breath Away

Who Wants to Live Forever

Is This the World We Created...?

The Show Must Go On

Bohemian Rhapsody

Encore

We Will Rock You

Radio Ga Ga

We Are the Champions

Queen + Adam Lambert: Rhapsody Across America tour 2023

Oct 05: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Oct 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 10: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 16: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 23: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 25: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 27: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 28: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 31: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 02: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 08: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Nov 09: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Nov 11: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Nov 12: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Tickets are on sale now.