Quatro marks 50 years with box set

Suzi Quatro will release an 82-track box set to celebrate her 50-year career in the music business.

The Girl From Detroit City spans her entire career across four discs and features album and poster artwork, photographs and up-to-date liner notes.

Along with her hits, the collection features three songs from her days in the Pleasure Seekers – the band Quatro formed with sister Patti in the 60s.

The anthology will launch on October 20 via Cherry Red Records, who will also release 2013 track The Girl From Detroit City on digital formats on September 29 – a track exclusive to the box set.

In addition, the BBC will host a performance of Quatro’s one-woman show titled Unzipped in London on September 26. The performance will be recorded for BBC Radio 2 and broadcast on October 2.