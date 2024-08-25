Queens Of The Stone Age cancel all remaining 2024 shows as Josh Homme receives "essential medical care"

Queens Of The Stone Age have cancelled their remaining shows in 2024 so that frontman Josh Homme can recuperate from the emergency surgery that led to a run of European dates being shelved earlier this summer.

“QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care throughout the remainder of the year. Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."

Ticket holders for the band's headline shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates.

QOTSA's The End Is Nero tour was initially curtailed in early July, when eight festival shows were cancelled as Homme returned to the US for surgery. Subsequently, the band pulled out of another seven European festival dates scheduled for August.

The remainder of the cancelled dates are in North America. Affected details below.

In 2010, Homme experienced complications while undergoing surgery on his leg, and was required to spend three months in bed recuperating. In April 2023, he revealed that he'd undergone another bout of surgery after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

Queens Of The Stone Age: cancelled shows

Sep 27: Boston MGM Music Hall, MA*

Sep 28: Boston MGM Music Hall, MA*

Sep 29: Bridgeport Soundside Music Festival, CT+

Oct 01: Cincinnati Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH*

Oct 02: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL*

Oct 04: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI*

Oct 06: Memphis Mempho Music Festival, TN+

Nov 17: Mexico City Corona Capital Festival, Mexico+

* Postponed to 2025

+ Performance cancelled