QAnon believers disappointed that dead John F Kennedy Jr didn't show up at Rolling Stones concert

QAnon believers were left disappointed last Tuesday (November 2) when John F. Kennedy Jr. failed to turn up to a Rolling Stones concert, which, by their own calculations, was to be the place of his highly-prophesied second coming.

Of course, if pushed, we'd venture that the real reason John F. Kennedy Jr. might not have been spotted kicking it back to Sympathy For The Devil could be due to the fact that he died in plane crash in 1999, and the dead usually don't tend to come back to life. But what do us sheeple know, eh?

If you're unfamiliar with the ways of the QAnon, it's time to buckle up because it's one hell of a ride: a movement of far-right conspiracy theorists, they essentially believe – among other things – that a group of Satanic cannibalistic paedophiles, largely made up of high-profile Democratic politicians and Hollywood actors with left-leaning sensibilities, are secretly operating a global child sex trafficking ring. They also claim that these same people conspired against Donald Trump during his time in office, and that Trump is the only person morally sound enough to put a stop to it all. And no, this isn't the plot to some gaudy low-budget Hollywood horror, they're legit humans with real, working brains.

Within the movement, some followers have been banking on John F. Kennedy Jr. returning into the public eye – after what they claim was him previously faking his own death – to take on the role of Vice President under Donald Trump's second presidency, although those who subscribe to this view are admittedly a minority.

So where do the Rolling Stones come into all this? Prior to the aforementioned Stones show, hundreds of QAnon believers travelled to Dealey Plaza, the site of President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, to witness John F. Kennedy Jr.'s supposed return. During the rally, some members even held up banners that read 'Trump Kennedy 2020' as a way of welcoming the deceased into his hopeful new role in office.

When JFK Jr failed to materialise, the QAnon group flocked to the Rolling Stones concert that same day under hurried re-calculations, hoping that the man who once allegedly faked his own death to save the world's children from the grips of devil-worshipping peados, would show up in the audience.

When that didn't happen, users took to social media and the Telegram messaging app to share theories that Keith Richards is, somehow, actually John F. Kennedy. No, we're not making that up.

As reported by Newsweek, Telegram users shared messages including: "Yeah, Keith Richards is totally [JFK] Sr. This whole event is coded for JFK. The arrival."

Another account shared a picture of Richards performing on stage compared to another of him from a photoshoot, saying: "Not the same person for sure."

WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT - JFK SENIOR WAS THERE AND I FEEL HE WAS KEITH RICHARDSNovember 3, 2021 See more

Writing to more than 250,000 followers on social media, one QAnon influencer declared “Trump reinstated as 19th president calls up a new vice president, JFK Junior”. He additionally added that “everything from 1871 was illegal and unconstitutional,” which is why Trump is only the 19th president.

Domestic extremism researcher at Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, Jared Holt said, ”Frankly, I’m kind of shocked at how many people turned out for this. This wasn’t a widespread belief, even among QAnon followers.”

There being so many prominent supporters for a conspiracy as bizarre as this one certainly takes the ticket as being one of society's most obvious examples of modern what-the-fuckery, and it's especially difficult to work out where exactly someone might find such unusual information. Supposedly, believers organised the rally based off of their findings in numerology, a pseudoscience that attempts to pull connections between integers and real world events. These findings, headed by Michael Brian Protzman, a QAnon adherent with more than 100,000 followers on the social media app Telegram, proposed that the Kennedys are descendants of Jesus Christ, and that they would return in early November to help Trump return to power as President of the United States.