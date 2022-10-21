PVRIS release two new singles, Anywhere But Here and Animal, alongside a haunting short film

PVRIS have shared two new singles, Anywhere But Here and Animal via Hopeless Records.

The new tracks are the first to be lifted from PVRIS' forthcoming, currently untitled album.

The singles are accompanied by a haunting short film, directed by Jax Anderson and PVRIS' own Lyndsey Gunnulfsen, which sees the vocalist meander across a field in darkness, inter-cut with shots of being drowned under water, before awakening in a glass cube-shaped facility governed by anonymous, mask-wearing authority figures.

Speaking of the first single, Gunnulfsen explains, “At its core, Anywhere But Here is about wanting to escape your surroundings. My whole life I’ve always found myself restless and eager to be somewhere else.

"I always imagine existing in different times and different places; everywhere and anywhere but where I am in the moment, even the good moments. I think a lot of us experience that to some degree, a longing to be somewhere or with someone you can’t necessarily identify.”

Detailing the inspiration behind second track Animal, she continues, "Animal is all about defiance, breaking free of control whether it’s from other people, or from ourselves. It can even be looked at through a wider lens and interpreted as defiance towards “the man”, government, or the algorithms that run our lives, that 'know us'.

"It's about challenging the identity the outside world chooses to give you. It’s also a comment on fame and spectacle. I feel like we as a society are quick to dehumanize each other and hold people in fixed forms denying one another the opportunities to grow and evolve. I think this holds true especially those in any scale of a spotlight; artists, actors, influencers, models, athletes, politicians, etc… this can be true for personal relationships as well. We do each other a disservice by restricting one another to these metaphorical cages. Animal is about challenging that.”

Watch the short film for Anywhere But Here and Animal below:

PVRIS will making their live return in Los Angeles with a sold-out show at the Troubadour on October 27, with Gunnulfsen joined by bassist Brian MacDonald and drummer Denny Agosto Vega.

From January, PVRIS will embark on a 13 date UK/European run. See dates below:

Jan 22: Manchester Academy

Jan 23: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jan 25: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jan 26: London O2 Academy Brixton

Jan 29: Antwerp Kavka Zappa

Jan 31: Tilburg 013

Feb 01: Paris Alhambra

Feb 02: Cologne Gloria Theater

Feb 04: Hamburg Grunspan

Feb 06: Vienna Flex

Feb 07: Munich Technikum

Feb 08: Generali Milan Magazzini

Feb 10: Berlin Gretchen