Purson sign Magic Theatre deal

Purson have signed to Spinefarm Records for the launch of second album Desire’s Magic Theatre, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Circle And The Blue Door will be launched later this year, following a UK tour and an appearance at Download.

Vocalist Rosalie Cunningham says: “Our second album has turned out to be everything I’d imagined – and more.

“It’s become a technicolour variety show; a playful display of the musical whims only briefly hinted at in our previous work; a psychedelic rock opera dedicated to Sarge Pepper and Zig Stardust.

“I give thanks to everyone who’s bought a Purson record or been to our shows – and you have our promise that the best is yet to come.”

UK shows

Apr 02: London Lea Beat Bespoke – with Wolf People

Apr 17: Bolton Railway

Apr 18: Southend Railway

May 15: London Roundhouse – with Electric Wizard

Jun 13: Download Festival, Donington