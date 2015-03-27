Trending

Purson sign Magic Theatre deal

  

2nd album due after UK tour and Download festival appearance

Purson have signed to Spinefarm Records for the launch of second album Desire’s Magic Theatre, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Circle And The Blue Door will be launched later this year, following a UK tour and an appearance at Download.

Vocalist Rosalie Cunningham says: “Our second album has turned out to be everything I’d imagined – and more.

“It’s become a technicolour variety show; a playful display of the musical whims only briefly hinted at in our previous work; a psychedelic rock opera dedicated to Sarge Pepper and Zig Stardust.

“I give thanks to everyone who’s bought a Purson record or been to our shows – and you have our promise that the best is yet to come.”

UK shows

Apr 02: London Lea Beat Bespoke – with Wolf People

Apr 17: Bolton Railway

Apr 18: Southend Railway

May 15: London Roundhouse – with Electric Wizard

Jun 13: Download Festival, Donington