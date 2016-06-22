Purple launch unreleased Love Maker

Purple have launched a stream of Love Maker. The track will not be available on the band’s upcoming album Bodacious, which is released on July 29. The album is the follow-up to 2014’s well-received 409 album, which saw the Texan trio make the live UK debut.

“Love maker is about being a woman with a lot to offer,” says singer/drummer Hanna Brewer, “and trying to find a man who can offer the same.”

Bodacious can be pre-ordered from Pledgemusic now.

Bodacious track listing

Backbone

Mini Van

Bliss

Money

Medicated

Bodacious

Pretty Mouth

Birthday

Geniva

Be Empty

She Know Me

Feel The Low

Tour Dates

Jun 27: Fubar, Saint Louis, MO

Jul 14: Empire Control Room & Garage, Austin, TX

Jul 16: Satellite, Houston, TX

Jul 22: Three Links, Dallas, TX

Jul 29: Marquis Theater, Denver, CO

Purple: (409)