Purple launch unreleased Love Maker

Purple have launched a stream of Love Maker. The track will not be available on the band’s upcoming album Bodacious, which is released on July 29. The album is the follow-up to 2014’s well-received 409 album, which saw the Texan trio make the live UK debut.
“Love maker is about being a woman with a lot to offer,” says singer/drummer Hanna Brewer, “and trying to find a man who can offer the same.”
Bodacious can be pre-ordered from Pledgemusic now.
Bodacious track listing
Backbone
Mini Van
Bliss
Money
Medicated
Bodacious
Pretty Mouth
Birthday
Geniva
Be Empty
She Know Me
Feel The Low
Tour Dates
Jun 27: Fubar, Saint Louis, MO
Jul 14: Empire Control Room & Garage, Austin, TX
Jul 16: Satellite, Houston, TX
Jul 22: Three Links, Dallas, TX
Jul 29: Marquis Theater, Denver, CO