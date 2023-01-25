Punk supergroup Fake Names (Refused/Bad Religion/Fugazi/GVSB) share new album title track Expendables

Punk rock supergroup Fake Names, featuring members of Refused, Bad Religion, Fugazi, Girls Against Boys and S.O.A., have released the title track of their forthcoming album Expendables, which is set for release on March 3 on Epitaph Records.

It's the second single previewing the album, the band having already shared the song Delete Myself.

Fake Names is vocalist Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), guitarists Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty) and Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish), bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring).

Speaking about the new single, Brian Baker says, “that song has so much classic Michael Hampton in it that I just laugh every time I play it. It’s just so hooky and it’s got this soaring chorus that still excites me now and I’ve heard it, like, 175 times.”

The tracklisting for Expendables is:



1. Targets

2. Expendables

3. Delete Myself

4. Go

5. Don't Blame Yourself

6. Can't Take It

7. Damage Done

8. Madtown

9. Caught In Between

10. Too Little Too Late



“The pop influences are a little more out front on this one," suggests Brian Baker, "and the production really helps it shine. It sounds more direct, more urgent.”

(Image credit: Epitaph)

The band have US shows upcoming in April. They will play:



Apr 13: Asbury Park House of Independents, NJ

Apr 14: Brooklyn TV Eye, NY

Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s, PA

Apr 16: Washington DC The Black Cat

Apr 20: San Francisco Rickshaw Stop, CA

Apr 22: Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar, CA

Apr 23: Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon, CA