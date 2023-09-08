"Motorhead's s**t is on the way": The musicians who founded the world's first punk rock museum in Las Vegas are talking about launching a heavy metal museum next door

Earlier this year, the world's first bespoke punk rock museum, opened in Las Vegas.



The museum's website proudly states that the facility, whose investors include NOFX's Fat Mike, Epitaph Records founder/Bad Religion founder Brett Guerwitz, Germs/Nirvana/Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Rancid's Tim Armstrong, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman, skate legend Tony Hawk and Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge, "houses the world's most expansive, inclusive, and intimate display of artifacts, fliers, photos, clothing, instruments, handwritten lyrics, artwork, and just about everything else donated by the people and bands who were there." And now they're discussing the possibility of bringing an equally extensive heavy metal museum to life in Vegas too.

The revelation came during a recent interview which Fletcher Dragge conducted with Matt Pinfield and Josh Bernstein from the DannyWimmerPresents podcast.



"I wanted to do both," Dragge tells the host, revealing that he's currently helping curate 'Crossover Corner' in the "bad ass" punk museum, and that "Motorhead's shit's on the way."



When Bernstein suggests that Motorhead represents "the intersection where metal dudes and punk guys all shake hands", Dragge agrees, and rewinds the conversation back to 1980/'81, a time when he freely admits that "if you liked metal, you were my enemy... I was like, 'Kill all hippies!'... but if you showed up in a Motorhead vest or shirt, you were good."



The guitarist then says, "It would be great to build a metal museum right next door, which we're actually talking about."

Dragge also reveals that he's been talking to Dave Grohl about getting the Foo Fighters leader to contribute some "cool shit" personal effects to the punk museum.



"He said, 'Pat [Smear] told me about it, but I had no idea it was this gnarly... I'm going to my mom's house and I'm gonna dig through her basement, [because] all my shit's in the basement." Then I sent him a picture of an envelope, a letter that he wrote to like Ian McKaye or something, and I said, Does this ring a bell? And he was like, motherfucker, I was such a nerd!":

More information on The Punk Rock Museum can be found on its website.

Watch the interview below: