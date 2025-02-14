“You deserve more and we have more.” Pulp announce summer arena shows in the UK and Ireland, and frontman Jarvis Cocker is teasing more news to come

Britpop heroes Pulp sign up for six summer arena gigs

Pulp
Pulp have announced six arena shows in the UK and Ireland to take place in June.

The tour will kick off at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on June 7, and take in visits to Dublin, London (two nights at the 02 Arena), and Birmingham, before closing on June 21 at Manchester Co-op Live.

The dates are:

Jun 07: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Jun 13: London The O2
Jun 14: London The O2
Jun 19: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Jun 21: Manchester Co-op Live

Tickets for the shows go on general sale next Friday, February 21, at 9:30am.

Fans who sign up to Pulp’s mailing list by midnight on Monday, February 17, will be eligible for a pre-sale, scheduled to begin at 9:30am on February 18.

In a press release announcing the band's summer sessions, Jarvis Cocker says, “You deserve more & we have more. In fact, we have More – (but that’s a whole other story… you’ll have to wait a little more time to hear that one). In the meantime: see you this Summer!”

Jarvis Cocker's band played two shows in Japan last month, and also have summer festival appearances lined up in the UK (Tramlines, in Sheffield, on July 25) and Spain (Bilbao BBK 2025, July 10-12).

Last year the reactivated Britpop legends announced that they have signed a record deal with Rough Trade Records.

“Rough Trade have managed Pulp for over 30 years so it feels great to be finally on the label” they stated. “We did it!”

The Sheffield group have premiered a number of unreleased songs since their reunion.

These include A Sunset (co-written with fellow Yorkshireman Richard Hawley), Hymn Of The North (debuted at Sheffield Arena on July 15, 2023) and Background Noise, performed for the first time at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico in November '23, during the Corona Capital Festival. and Spike Island, premiered at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on September 8 last year.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

