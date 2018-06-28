Public memorial service planned for Vinnie Paul

A public memorial service for Vinnie Paul will take place in Dallas this weekend.

The drummer, who played with Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah, died last weekend at the age of 54, with tributes to the much-loved star pouring in from across the music world.

Now the public will have their chance to pay their respects at the Vinnie Paul: A Public Celebration Of Life event this coming Sunday (July 1) at the city’s Bomb Factory – the day after a private funeral in his native Texas.

Fans will have to queue for entry wristbands to enter the event from 12noon on the day, with the event getting under way at 3.33pm.

The start time is significant and a nod to Vinnie’s late brother Dimebag Darrell, with Vinnie saying in 2006: “His number was three. And everyday, 3:33 will appear on the clock, and I don't even mean to look at it, and it just reminds me of him everyday.

“It doesn't matter if it's at night or during the day. I'll be doing something. I'll be right in the middle of something, busy, busy, busy, and I'll look over, and by gosh it's 3:33. Or will go to turn on the street, and that's the address, 333, or something.

“I’m just like, 'That's him reminding us he's still around.’”

The cause of Vinnie’s death is still to be made public, although the Las Vegas Review-Journal report that local police say that it “did not appear suspicious.”