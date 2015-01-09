Prong unveil Black Hole artwork

US metal veterans Prong have released the artwork for their upcoming covers album.

Titled Songs From The Black Hole, it will be issued in the UK on March 30 via SPV/Steamhammer.

The full tracklist has still to be confirmed but the band previously said the disc would include The Bars by Black Flag, Banned In DC by Bad Brains, Kids Of The Black Hole by Adolescents, Vision Thing by The Sisters Of Mercy, Seeing Red by Killing Joke, Everything Falls Apart by Husker Du and Cortez The Killer by Neil Young.

Mainman Tommy Victor says: “Prong is very excited about the upcoming release of our new record Songs From The Black Hole, and equally excited about the artwork and packaging.

“Since the record explores Prong’s roots musically and geographically, this needed to be expressed visually and this was attained. With the help of our art director Mike Lopez, the theme of urban decay, desolation, insecurity and ultimate change that prevails in the music has been brought to the surface in images.”

He continues: “Since much of Prong’s origins come from a place of abandonment, we feel our new album artwork fully reflects this sentiment. I think one can get a grip of the hard hitting, dangerous sounds inside from a glimpse of the packaging.“

The band released their ninth studio album Ruining Lives last year and have lined up a European tour starting in April. The road trip includes four UK dates:

Apr 21: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 22: Liverpool O2 Academy

Apr 23: London O2 Islington Academy

Apr 24: Bristol O2 Academy